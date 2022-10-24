Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 24, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options
On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
- When: Monday, October 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Since Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Southwest are no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch T-Wolves and Spurs games all year long.
Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota takes on San Antonio in conference showdown
San Antonio Spurs (2-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -10; over/under is 230.5
BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Minnesota in Western Conference action Monday.
Minnesota finished 32-20 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second chance points and 33.7 bench points last season.
San Antonio finished 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Spurs averaged 27.9 assists per game on 43.2 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson: out (back).
Spurs: None listed.