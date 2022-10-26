Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Spurs play the Timberwolves, seek 4th straight victory

San Antonio Spurs (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Spurs take on Minnesota.

Minnesota went 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play last season. The Timberwolves averaged 22.8 assists per game on 36.3 made field goals last season.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.

The teams play for the 50th time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 115-106 on Oct. 25, with Devin Vassell scoring 23 points in the victory.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Austin Rivers: day to day (hip), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back).

Spurs: None listed.