How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota plays Toronto, looks for 8th straight home win

Toronto Raptors (31-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31-27, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Toronto.

The Timberwolves have gone 17-10 at home. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference with 47.2 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.9.

The Raptors are 15-12 on the road. Toronto ranks second in the NBA with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Pascal Siakam is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 125.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm), Anthony Edwards: day to day (ankle).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee).

