How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Jazz take on the Timberwolves, look for 5th straight win

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (16-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-13, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 7-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Jazz are 4-0 against the rest of the division. Utah ranks sixth in the league allowing just 104.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.3 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 47.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 118.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: out (ankle), Patrick Beverley: out (adductor), Jaylen Nowell: out (back).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (glute).