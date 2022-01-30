How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Utah faces Minnesota on 4-game losing streak

Utah Jazz (30-20, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four games in a row.

The Timberwolves are 5-4 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jazz are 19-10 in conference matchups. Utah is second in the NBA scoring 113.7 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 120-108 on Jan. 1. Donovan Mitchell scored 39 points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Mitchell is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 121.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 105.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: out (ankle), D’Angelo Russell: out (shin).

Jazz: Rudy Gobert: out (calf), Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion).