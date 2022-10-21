Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since Bally Sports North is no longer available on YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV, these are your only ways to watch Minnesota Timberwolves games this season.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota takes on Utah in conference showdown

Utah Jazz (1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -8; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Minnesota in Western Conference action Friday.

Minnesota finished 32-20 in Western Conference games and 26-15 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Utah finished 15-1 in Northwest Division play and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Jazz averaged 99.0 points per game last season, 20.8 from the free throw line and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).