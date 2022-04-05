 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports North Plus, and Fox Sports North Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Plus, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North Plus, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Washington≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports North Plus≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North Plus≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports North Plus, and Fox Sports North Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota takes on Washington in cross-conference game

Washington Wizards (34-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (45-34, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -11.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Minnesota for a non-conference matchup.

The Timberwolves have gone 25-13 at home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 115.8 points and is shooting 45.7%.

The Wizards are 13-25 on the road. Washington ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 7.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 115-107 on Dec. 2. Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points to help lead the Wizards to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 124.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (leg), Patrick Beverley: out (ankle).

Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (knee).

