How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Orioles look to end road losing streak, play the Twins

Baltimore Orioles (35-43, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (44-36, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-7, 5.04 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.17 ERA, .97 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -226, Orioles +186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they play the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 24-17 in home games and 44-36 overall. The Twins have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Baltimore has a 35-43 record overall and a 17-26 record in road games. The Orioles are eighth in the AL with 79 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 27 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 11-for-31 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays has 19 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-39 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .251 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .211 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (thumb), Trevor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)