How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 3, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North.

5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Orioles aim to break 4-game road slide, play the Twins

Baltimore Orioles (35-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-36, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Twins: Devin Smeltzer (4-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -169, Orioles +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the road against the Minnesota Twins looking to stop a four-game road slide.

Minnesota has gone 25-17 at home and 45-36 overall. The Twins have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .322.

Baltimore is 35-44 overall and 17-27 on the road. The Orioles have a 19-31 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Twins have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 7-for-32 with a double, two triples, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Trey Mancini has a .279 batting average to rank fourth on the Orioles, and has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Cedric Mullins is 13-for-37 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .224 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (thumb), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)