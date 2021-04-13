How to Watch Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT

TV: NESN, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (was Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Twins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since YouTube TV – no longer carry NESN – fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Red Sox games all year long.

The Boston Red Sox visit the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday .Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox faces Kenta Maeda of the Twins.

The Twins finished 24-7 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hit 91 total home runs with 2.9 extra base hits per game last year. The Red Sox finished 13-16 in road games in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV.