MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream on April 15, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: NESN, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North
- Stream: Watch with
In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North previously (Fox Sports North), while in Boston, the game is streaming on NESN. Both RSNs are only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry NESN and Bally Sports North – this is your only option to stream Red Sox and Twins games all year long. NESN is also available locally with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, but isn’t on Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
