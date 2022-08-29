How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on August 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 29, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Red Sox visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (62-66, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (65-61, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-3, 7.36 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (7-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, Red Sox +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota is 38-28 in home games and 65-61 overall. The Twins have a 54-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston has a 62-66 record overall and a 31-32 record in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams play Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-38 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 25 home runs, 33 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .294 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.34 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 3-7, .309 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)