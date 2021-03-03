 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox in a Spring Training matchup. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

Throughout Minnesota, the game is streaming on Fox Sports North (soon to be Bally Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Twins games all year long.

If you are a Red Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NESN all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Twins 2021 Preview

