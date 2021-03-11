 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Spring Training on March 11, 2021 Live Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Fox Sports North (soon to be Bally Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Twins games all year long.

If you are a Red Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NESN all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. The channel is no longer available on YouTube TV, who dropped the channel in October.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

