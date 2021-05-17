How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 17, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Monday, May 17, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Twins Monday. White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts).

The Twins are 6-8 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has slugged .421, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the club with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The White Sox are 15-8 in division matchups. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .343 leads the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the lineup with an OBP of .394.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-2. Lance Lynn recorded his fourth victory and Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Michael Pineda took his second loss for Minnesota.