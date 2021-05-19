How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Minnesota and Chicago will square off on Wednesday. White Sox: Lucas Giolito (2-4, 4.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Twins: Matt Shoemaker (2-4, 6.62 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts).

The Twins are 7-9 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 55 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the team with nine, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

The White Sox are 16-9 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the majors. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an average of .361.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Taylor Rogers notched his first victory and Miguel Sano went 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBI for Minnesota. Aaron Bummer took his second loss for Chicago.