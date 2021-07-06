How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.37 ERA, .93 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -101, White Sox -116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox head to play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins are 18-23 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .435 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .571 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The White Sox are 18-21 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-5. Bailey Ober secured his first victory and Max Kepler went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI for Minnesota. Dylan Cease took his fourth loss for Chicago.