How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (8-3, 2.02 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (3-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will face off on Wednesday.

The Twins are 18-24 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .433 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .767.

The White Sox have gone 19-21 away from home. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .335, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .395.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Carlos Rodon earned his seventh victory and Zack Collins went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Chicago. Jose Berrios registered his third loss for Minnesota.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

