How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-8, 3.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Twins: Beau Burrows (0-0, 11.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +148, White Sox -172; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will face off on Monday.

The Twins are 24-30 on their home turf. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .315, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .377.

The White Sox have gone 28-26 away from home. Chicago’s lineup has 127 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads the club with 21 homers.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-2. Michael Pineda earned his fourth victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Minnesota. Dylan Cease registered his sixth loss for Chicago.