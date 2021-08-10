 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-5, 4.36 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Twins: Griffin Jax (2-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +132, White Sox -154; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins are 24-31 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .426 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .480 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The White Sox are 29-26 on the road. Chicago has slugged .418 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .459 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 11-1. Lucas Giolito earned his ninth victory and Eloy Jimenez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Chicago. Beau Burrows took his first loss for Minnesota.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

