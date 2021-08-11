 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +144, White Sox -168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The Twins are 25-31 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .425 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .481 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The White Sox are 29-27 on the road. Chicago has a collective .249 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .299.

The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Griffin Jax secured his third victory and Willians Astudillo went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. Dallas Keuchel took his sixth loss for Chicago.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.