MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT

TV: YouTube

Stream: Watch on MLB Game of the Week on YouTube

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +144, White Sox -168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The Twins are 25-31 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .425 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .481 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The White Sox are 29-27 on the road. Chicago has a collective .249 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .299.

The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Griffin Jax secured his third victory and Willians Astudillo went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. Dallas Keuchel took his sixth loss for Chicago.