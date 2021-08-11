MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming
On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”
Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox
- When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: YouTube
- Stream: Watch on MLB Game of the Week on YouTube
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)
LINE: Twins +144, White Sox -168; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
The Twins are 25-31 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .425 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .481 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.
The White Sox are 29-27 on the road. Chicago has a collective .249 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .299.
The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Griffin Jax secured his third victory and Willians Astudillo went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. Dallas Keuchel took his sixth loss for Chicago.
