How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: White Sox look to break 5-game losing streak, take on the Twins

Chicago White Sox (6-7, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-8, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -128, White Sox +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter the matchup with the Minnesota Twins after losing five in a row.

Minnesota has a 4-8 record overall and a 2-4 record in home games. The Twins rank 10th in the AL with 10 total home runs, averaging 0.8 per game.

Chicago has gone 4-2 in home games and 6-7 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .341.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez is second on the Twins with a .257 batting average, and has two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI. Max Kepler is 8-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has a double and three home runs for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 9-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .194 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .187 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (shoulder), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)