MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins play the White Sox after Buxton's 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (6-8, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-8, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox after Byron Buxton had four hits against the White Sox on Saturday.

Minnesota is 7-8 overall and 4-4 in home games. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.44 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Chicago has a 4-2 record at home and a 6-8 record overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .344 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has two doubles and a home run while hitting .364 for the Twins. Miguel Sano is 3-for-28 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson ranks fourth on the White Sox with a .302 batting average, and has four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI. Gavin Sheets is 9-for-28 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 3-7, .188 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (abdominal tightness), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (illness), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (right leg), Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (shoulder), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)