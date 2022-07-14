How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on July 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (43-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-41, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (3-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -156, White Sox +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Minnesota has a 26-19 record at home and a 49-41 record overall. The Twins have a 40-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 43-45 record overall and a 24-20 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 22-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Twins hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 10-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with 11 home runs while slugging .471. Luis Robert is 14-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

White Sox: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (right leg), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)