How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: White Sox bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Twins

Chicago White Sox (44-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-42, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Twins: Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, White Sox +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox visit the Minnesota Twins looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Minnesota has a 26-20 record at home and a 49-42 record overall. The Twins have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Chicago is 25-20 on the road and 44-45 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.03.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Twins are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 10-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert ranks second on the White Sox with 25 extra base hits (13 doubles and 12 home runs). Gavin Sheets is 8-for-27 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by six runs

White Sox: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)