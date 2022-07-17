MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on July 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins meet in game 4 of series

Chicago White Sox (45-46, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-43, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0); Twins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 27-21 record at home and a 50-43 record overall. The Twins have gone 41-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has gone 26-21 in road games and 45-46 overall. The White Sox have a 17-35 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Twins are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .342 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has 16 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Max Kepler is 13-for-35 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 24 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .303 for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 12-for-29 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .278 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (illness), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)