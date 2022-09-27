How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins play the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (76-77, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (74-79, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (1-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -122, Twins +102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 74-79 record overall and a 44-34 record at home. The Twins have gone 29-63 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago has gone 41-34 on the road and 76-77 overall. The White Sox have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 7-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 61 RBI while hitting .289 for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 11-for-36 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 36 doubles and 15 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 11-for-45 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)