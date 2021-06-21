How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins Stream Live Without Cable on June 21, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Monday, June 21, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (3-3, 6.12 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +105, Reds -122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Twins are 14-21 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 102 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads them with 15, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Reds are 19-19 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .344.

Live TV Streaming Option