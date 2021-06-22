How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (6-4, 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -117, Reds +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Twins are 15-21 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 104 home runs this season, third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads them with 16, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Reds have gone 19-20 away from home. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .326 is second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an OBP of .403.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-5. Matt Shoemaker earned his third victory and Miguel Sano went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. Heath Hembree registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

