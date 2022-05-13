How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins host Cleveland Guardians, look to break home slide

Cleveland Guardians (15-15, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-14, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -164, Guardians +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians looking to end their three-game home losing streak.

Minnesota has an 11-7 record in home games and an 18-14 record overall. The Twins have hit 30 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 15-15 record overall and a 7-5 record at home. The Guardians have a 15-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine home runs, four walks and 17 RBI while hitting .256 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 12-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)