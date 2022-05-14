How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options
On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians
- When: Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.
Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Live TV Streaming Option
Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins play the Guardians leading series 1-0
Cleveland Guardians (15-16, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-14, first in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Twins: Devin Smeltzer (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -164, Guardians +141; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Minnesota has a 19-14 record overall and a 12-7 record in home games. Twins hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.
Cleveland has gone 7-5 in home games and 15-16 overall. The Guardians rank seventh in the AL with 30 total home runs, averaging one per game.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has eight doubles, four home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .241 for the Twins. Gilberto Celestino is 9-for-21 with three doubles over the last 10 games.
Owen Miller has 10 doubles and three home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 11-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs
Guardians: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs
INJURIES: Twins: Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Guardians: Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)