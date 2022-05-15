MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins and Guardians meet, winner claims 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (16-16, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-15, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (2-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (3-2, 2.56 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -148, Guardians +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota is 12-8 at home and 19-15 overall. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .240.

Cleveland is 16-16 overall and 7-5 at home. The Guardians have a 14-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 15 extra base hits (five doubles and 10 home runs). Jorge Polanco is 12-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Owen Miller has a .311 batting average to rank fifth on the Guardians, and has 11 doubles and three home runs. Franmil Reyes is 13-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.89 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)