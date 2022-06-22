MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Kwan leads Guardians against the Twins after 4-hit performance

Cleveland Guardians (35-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-31, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (4-5, 2.96 ERA, .93 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -150, Guardians +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins after Steven Kwan had four hits against the Twins on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 38-31 overall and 20-15 in home games. The Twins have a 29-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 19-18 record in road games and a 35-28 record overall. The Guardians have gone 8-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has eight doubles and four home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 7-for-33 with a double, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 62 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 14-for-43 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)