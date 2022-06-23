How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 23, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Guardians take on the Twins after Rosario's 4-hit game

Cleveland Guardians (36-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-32, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -155, Guardians +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins after Amed Rosario had four hits against the Twins on Wednesday.

Minnesota has a 20-16 record in home games and a 38-32 record overall. The Twins have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .324.

Cleveland has gone 20-18 on the road and 36-28 overall. The Guardians have gone 9-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has eight doubles and four home runs while hitting .355 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 11-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .306 batting average, and has 21 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 62 RBI. Rosario is 17-for-44 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)