How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Minneapolis, Cleveland, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Guardians visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (70-65, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-67, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -111, Guardians -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota is 40-29 in home games and 69-67 overall. The Twins have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .318.

Cleveland has gone 37-35 on the road and 70-65 overall. The Guardians have a 59-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .271 for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 12-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 26 home runs while slugging .527. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .231 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)