How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.40 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (3-3, 6.09 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Twins are 13-16 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 108 home runs this season, third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Indians are 22-13 against the rest of their division. Cleveland is slugging .389 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .520.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-7. Griffin Jax recorded his first victory and Luis Arraez went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and three RBI for Minnesota. Nick Wittgren took his second loss for Cleveland.

