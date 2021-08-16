How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (3-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Twins: Griffin Jax (3-1, 5.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -125, Indians +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cleveland will face off on Monday.

The Twins are 28-32 in home games in 2020. Minnesota’s lineup has 168 home runs this season, Jorge Polanco leads them with 21 homers.

The Indians have gone 28-32 away from home. Cleveland has hit 143 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 26, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-2. J.A. Happ earned his fourth victory and Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Minnesota. Sam Hentges registered his second loss for Cleveland.

