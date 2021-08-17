How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-5, 6.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -149, Indians +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Twins Tuesday.

The Twins are 29-32 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .375.

The Indians are 28-33 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .401 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .534.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Caleb Thielbar recorded his fifth victory and Max Kepler went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. Nick Wittgren registered his sixth loss for Cleveland.

