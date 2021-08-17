 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-5, 6.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -149, Indians +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Twins Tuesday.

The Twins are 29-32 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .375.

The Indians are 28-33 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .401 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .534.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Caleb Thielbar recorded his fifth victory and Max Kepler went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. Nick Wittgren registered his sixth loss for Cleveland.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.