How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (7-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -130, Indians +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cleveland will square off on Wednesday.

The Twins are 29-33 on their home turf. The Minnesota pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Indians are 29-33 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .401 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .534.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-1. Eli Morgan earned his second victory and Daniel Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Bailey Ober registered his second loss for Minnesota.

Live TV Streaming Option