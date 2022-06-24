 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 24, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Rodgers leads Rockies against the Twins following 4-hit performance

Colorado Rockies (30-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-32, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -159, Rockies +137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins after Brendan Rodgers had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday.

Minnesota has a 21-16 record at home and a 39-32 record overall. The Twins are 16-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has a 30-40 record overall and an 11-21 record on the road. The Rockies have a 16-29 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .349 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has eight doubles and four home runs. Carlos Correa is 14-for-43 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 17 home runs while slugging .551. Charlie Blackmon is 12-for-34 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 4-6, .292 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

