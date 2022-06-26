How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins and Rockies square off in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (31-41, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (40-33, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.46 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (5-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -218, Rockies +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota has a 22-17 record at home and a 40-33 record overall. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

Colorado is 31-41 overall and 12-22 in road games. The Rockies have gone 16-29 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 19 home runs while slugging .568. Carlos Correa is 13-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .259 for the Rockies. Connor Joe is 13-for-31 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)