How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser (3-0, 2.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will square off on Saturday.

The Twins are 20-25 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .429 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 19-27 away from home. Detroit has slugged .385 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .464.

The Twins won the last meeting 4-2. Jorge Alcala secured his second victory and Max Kepler went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Minnesota. Matt Manning took his third loss for Detroit.

