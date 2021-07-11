MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.14 ERA, .86 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (7-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -223, Tigers +187; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Schoop and the Tigers will take on the Twins Sunday.

The Twins are 21-25 on their home turf. Minnesota’s lineup has 126 home runs this season, Nelson Cruz leads them with 18 homers.

The Tigers have gone 19-28 away from home. Detroit has slugged .386 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with a .464 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 9-4. Danny Coulombe recorded his first victory and Jorge Polanco went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Minnesota. Joe Jimenez took his first loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option