How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-3, 5.79 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (4-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -170, Tigers +149; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will meet on Monday.

The Twins are 23-28 on their home turf. Minnesota is averaging 4.2 RBI per game this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with 49 total runs batted in.

The Tigers have gone 19-32 away from home. Detroit has slugged .394 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .481 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-0. Wily Peralta earned his third victory and Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Detroit. J.A. Happ registered his fifth loss for Minnesota.

Live TV Streaming Option