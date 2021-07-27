How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -220, Tigers +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins are 24-28 on their home turf. Minnesota is hitting a collective batting average of .243 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .300.

The Tigers are 19-33 on the road. Detroit has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads them with 17, averaging one every 22.5 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 6-5. Caleb Thielbar earned his third victory and Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. Gregory Soto took his second loss for Detroit.

