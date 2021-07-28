How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 2.56 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (5-5, 6.14 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -142, Tigers +123; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Wednesday.

The Twins are 24-29 on their home turf. Minnesota is hitting a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .300.

The Tigers are 20-33 on the road. Detroit has slugged .396 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .494 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-5. Jose Cisnero recorded his second victory and Eric Haase went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Detroit. Jorge Alcala registered his fifth loss for Minnesota.

Live TV Streaming Option