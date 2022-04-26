How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins host the Tigers, try to extend home win streak

Detroit Tigers (6-9, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-8, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -145, Tigers +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Minnesota has a 5-4 record in home games and an 8-8 record overall. The Twins are 5-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit has a 4-8 record at home and a 6-9 record overall. The Tigers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.22.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 8-for-14 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with three home runs while slugging .435. Robbie Grossman is 11-for-22 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (knee), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (abdominal), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)