How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Tigers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Twins

Detroit Tigers (6-10, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-8, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, two strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (2-1, 1.69 ERA, .88 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -180, Tigers +155; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to end a three-game skid with a win against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 6-4 record at home and a 9-8 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .350 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Detroit has a 4-8 record in home games and a 6-10 record overall. The Tigers have a 2-8 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez ranks fourth on the Twins with a .354 batting average, and has two doubles, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI. Gio Urshela is 11-for-32 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has two doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Robbie Grossman is 12-for-26 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 4-6, .243 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (abdominal), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)