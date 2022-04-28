MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Tigers look to break road slide, face the Twins

Detroit Tigers (6-11, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-8, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -140, Tigers +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers hit the road against the Minnesota Twins looking to end a three-game road skid.

Minnesota has a 10-8 record overall and a 7-4 record at home. The Twins have a 5-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit is 4-8 at home and 6-11 overall. The Tigers have gone 0-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 10 extra base hits (four doubles and six home runs). Max Kepler is 11-for-31 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has two doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Robbie Grossman is 13-for-30 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .224 batting average, 2.69 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Twins: Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (abdominal), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)