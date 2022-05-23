How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins host the Tigers to begin 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-16, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, two strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (0-1, 4.10 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -191, Tigers +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers on Monday to start a three-game series.

Minnesota is 25-16 overall and 13-8 at home. The Twins have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .394.

Detroit has an 8-13 record in home games and a 14-26 record overall. The Tigers are 7-20 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 11 home runs while slugging .604. Luis Arraez is 14-for-34 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has six doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 8-for-35 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Tarik Skubal: day-to-day (leg), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)